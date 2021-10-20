CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Admits “I Screwed Up Internal Communication” Amid Dave Chappelle Controversy, Says “Storytelling Has Impact On Real World”

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AyS7r_0cWXQAWk00

Today was a big day for Netflix , which reported strong quarterly earnings and “mind-boggling” 142 million households that have sampled runaway hit Squid Game . But the celebration was subdued in the streamer’s upper echelons as the company is still reeling from the internal — and external — backlash against transphobic statements in Dave Chappelle ’s latest Netflix special The Closer .

While Chappelle had included anti-trans jokes in his act before, including in the 2019 Netflix special Sticks and Stones, The Closer, which was delivered to the streamer a week before its release, struck a chord.

The situation was exacerbated by two internal emails by Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos — sent out on the same day and leaked days apart — in which he defended Chappelle and argued that content like The Closer does not “directly translate to real-world harm.”

The special and Sarandos’ comments have been met with criticism by Netflix transgender employees, which are organizing a company walkout Wednesday in protest, and by LGBTQ+ Netflix talent, including another prominent standup comic, Emmy winner Hannah Gadsby . One employee has been fired over leaked information about The Closer while three others who had spoken up about it internally were suspended and then reinstated.

In a brief interview with Deadline, Sarandos addresses the reaction to The Closer; the decision not to pull, edit or put a content warning on it; the internal handling of the controversy; as well as the now-infamous no “real-world harm” comment.

DEADLINE: What do you make of the way the reaction to Dave Chappelle’s special was handled by Netflix and by you?

SARANDOS: First, right upfront, I screwed up the internal communication — and I don’t mean just mechanically. I feel I should’ve made sure to recognize that a group of our employees was hurting very badly from the decision made, and I should’ve recognized upfront before going into a rationalization of anything the pain they were going through. I say that because I respect them deeply, and I love the contribution they have at Netflix. They were hurting, and I should’ve recognized that first.

DEADLINE: What about the decision to address the issue in internal emails and the statement in the second one that content does not translate to real-world harm? Do you have second thoughts about how that came out and was perceived?

SARANDOS : We are in uncharted grounds here, we have never had internal emails leaked to the press before, and I would say that the issue with that is, they were a conversation in progress. That’s one email, and when you look at it and say, it was meant to ask a very specific question and landed like a big blanket statement.

And the big blanket statement should’ve been, of course storytelling has an impact on the real world — sometimes positive and sometimes negative. That is why I work here, that content actually can make the world a better place through our storytelling, through onscreen representation and all those things. So it was a gross simplification. And It didn’t land where it should have, which is, there was a conversation about the one-to-one impact of a certain piece of content. It came out with a very blanket statement that storytelling doesn’t have impact on the real world which is the opposite of everything I’ve ever said, thought or felt.

DEADLINE: Were you surprised by the strong reaction to the special?

SARANDOS : I think the only surprise was that this is a stated conflict in the business around freedom of speech and creative expression that I feel very passionate about and also understanding that if you put things on Netflix that please some people that some people will dislike it, members and employees. It’s impossible to please everybody but we are trying to please a world that is made of people of different tastes, sensibilities and beliefs, and it becomes very difficult to do that for everybody. We have stated it internally that we are going to have some things on Netflix that you don’t like. There are some things on Netflix that may be harmful to you, your colleagues and your friends but we are trying to entertain the world and make business decisions that are protective of creative freedom and artists and also respectful, safe workspace.

DEADLINE: Do you have regrets releasing the special, not editing it or putting on content warnings?

SARANDOS : Stand-up comedy is a pretty singular voice art form. The comedians will road test the material for some times two years before they record their special so we really don’t get involved and interfere with the material itself, and I think it’s consistent with a brand of stand-up comedy and certainly consistent with Dave Chappelle’s comedy, so I don’t think a warning card or an edit would’ve been appropriate.

Comments / 6

Related
Deadline

Dave Chappelle Says He Won’t Be “Bending To Anyone’s Demands” Over ‘Closer’ Controversy; Praises Ted Sarandos, Mocks Hannah Gadsby

After nearly three weeks of controversy, Netflix’s firing and suspensions of trans staff, and protests on the streets of Hollywood over remarks centered on the trans and LGBTQ+ communities by Dave Chappelle in his special The Closer, the comedian is finally responding significantly — and it’s a mixed bag, to put it mildly. “To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me,” the Mark Twain Prize winner says in the just over five-minute posting Monday on Instagram. “I am not bending to anyone’s demands,” he added to cheers from the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Counterbalance To Adapt Maryland Powerball Mystery As Comedy Series With Sony TV

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation with multiple bidders, Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald’s Counterbalance Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, where the company is under an overall deal, have acquired rights to Marc Fisher’s Washington Post article “Powerball mystery: Someone in this tiny town won $731 million. Now everyone wants a piece of it.” The story will be developed into a half-hour comedy and a search for a writer is currently underway. The article, published in mid-July, chronicles the aftermath of a Powerball ticket sold in the small town of Lonacoming, MD (population 1,200), winning $731 million....
Deadline

‘Squid Game’ Halloween Costumes Banned At NY-Area Schools After Kids Mimic Netflix Show’s Competitions At Recess – Update

UPDATED with Netflix statement: Americans watched 3 billion minutes of Netflix’s blockbuster hit Squid Game last week. Some of those viewers, apparently, were kids who now are clamoring for Squid-related Halloween costumes. A study this week found costumes from the smash series are among the most popular looks being hashtagged on Instagram. Early this week, fashion retailer New Look found the term “Squid Game costumes” among the top 10 most-Instagrammed Halloween looks. It had over 2,000 hashtags, according to the survey. That number had jumped by more than 50% today, with 3,100 such hashtags showing in a similar Instagram search. Many of the...
TV & VIDEOS
Black Enterprise

Comedian Damon Wayans Says Dave Chappelle ‘Freed the Slaves’ Following Transphobic Controversy

Comedian and actor Damon Wayans announced his support for Dave Chappelle, whose latest Netflix comedy special is stirring up conversations around transphobia. Since the release of Chappelle’s “The Closer” on Oct. 5, concerns of discrimination against the transgender community have been raised amongst some viewers. Chappelle has also garnered support...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Gadsby
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Ted Sarandos
The Independent

50 Cent reacts to Dave Chappelle’s controversial DaBaby joke

50 Cent has commented on Dave Chappelle’s controversial joke about DaBaby from his latest Netflix special, The Closer.Launching yesterday on the streaming service, The Closer features comedian Chappelle joking that rapper DaBaby was cancelled for making offensive remarks about gay people but not killing a man.Chappelle said: “A lot of the LGBT community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history. He’s a wild guy. He once shot a n****r and killed him in Walmart. Nothing bad happened to his career. “Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill a n****r but you better not...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Netflix fires organiser of trans walkout after ‘revealing $25m cost of Dave Chappelle special’

Netflix has fired the organiser of a trans employee walkout – five days before the protest was planned to take place. The trans employee resource group leader, who has asked not to be identified in the media to avoid harassment, had been actively encouraging fellow trans employees and allies to walk out as a protest against how Netflix handled Dave Chappelle’s comedy special, The Closer.
ENTERTAINMENT
BET

Transgender Comedian Flame Monroe Defends Dave Chappelle’s LGBTQ+ Jokes

Black transgender comedian, Flame Monroe, is coming to the defense of Dave Chappelle and his Netflix special The Closer following the backlash he has received. Speaking with TMZ, Monroe says that making jokes about the LGBTQ+ community is fair game and something that is unique about the world of comedy is that nothing is off-limits.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Caitlyn Jenner defends Dave Chappelle, says 'The Closer' controversy is about 'woke cancel culture run amok'

Caitlyn Jenner has spoken out in support of comedian Dave Chappelle. "Dave Chappelle is 100% right," the former Republican candidate for California governor tweeted Tuesday. "This isn't about the LGBTQ movement. It's about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech. We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid Game#Sticks And Stones#Lgbtq Netflix
rolling out

Dave Chappelle curses at Morgan Freeman in promo for ‘Closer’ special (video)

Dave Chappelle’s pairing with streaming goliath Netflix has been a cash windfall for both powerful entities. Chappelle has returned Neflix’s $60 million investment in him — and then some — with his previous five stand-up specials “The Age Of Spin,” “Deep In The Heart Of Texas,” “Equanimity,” “The Bird Revelation,” and “Sticks & Stones.” Moreover, the televised events have translated into critical acclaim and three Emmy nominations.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNN

Netflix co-CEO on Dave Chappelle fallout: I screwed up

New York (CNN Business) — Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has some regrets about how he handled Dave Chappelle's stand-up special, even though he still stands by Netflix's decision to stream the controversial act. In an interview with Variety late Tuesday, Sarandos admitted that he "screwed up" the internal communication with...
Register Citizen

Netflix CEO Says He 'Screwed Up' Response to Employee Anger Over Dave Chappelle Special

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said he “screwed up” communicating with his staff after they expressed displeasure with Dave Chappelle’s new streaming comedy special, The Closer. Employees are planning a walkout for Wednesday. "Obviously, I screwed up that internal communication," he told Variety. "First and foremost, I should have led with...
arcamax.com

Netflix boss says he 'screwed up' amid Chappelle backlash, but still defends special

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos admitted Tuesday to mishandling the fallout from Dave Chappelle’s “The Closer,” while maintaining that the special doesn’t qualify as hate speech. In a new interview with Variety, Sarandos said he “screwed up” when responding internally to employees’ concerns about “The Closer,” which contains a significant amount...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ted Sarandos: “I Screwed Up” With Chappelle Memos But “My Stance Hasn’t Changed” on Netflix Special

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos apologized for his communications to staff about Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special The Closer, noting that he “screwed up” and should have acknowledged that his employees were “in pain” by the streaming giant’s decision to air the special. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter by phone on Tuesday evening ahead of staffers’ planned walkout and rally on Wednesday, Sarandos asserted that Chappelle’s special was in line with the company’s stance toward “artistic expression” and said he didn’t believe it would be “appropriate” to add any disclaimer about harmful content ahead of the special. (The below interview has been lightly edited...
toofab.com

Hannah Gadsby Trashes Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos for Citing Her In Dave Chappelle Defense

"F--- you and your amoral algorithm cult." Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos continues to defend outspoken comedian Dave Chappelle's controversial comedy special, which came under fire for comments the comedian made about transgender people -- and one of the people he cited in his most recent defense doesn't want her name anywhere near any of it.
cbslocal.com

Amid Dave Chappelle Controversy Netflix Employees Are Staging A Walkout

(CNN) — Approximately 65 demonstrators, including Netflix employees and supporters of the transgender community, protested outside of the company’s offices in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Personnel began streaming out of the building at 10:30a PT in protest of Dave Chappelle’s “The Closer” comedy special, which has been criticized as transphobic...
Deadline

Deadline

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy