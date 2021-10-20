‘La Brea’ S1E4 ‘The New Arrival’ is finally getting somewhere

Spoilers ahead for Episode 5 of La Brea Season 1 on NBC, called “The Fort.”. La Brea managed to raise the stakes even higher for the groups both above and beneath the sinkhole in “The Fort,” with the survivors down below discovering a settlement of seemingly native people who spoke English while Gavin and Izzy learned up in Los Angeles that the opening to the sinkhole is closing in a matter of hours. The show continues to feel more and more like it’s channeling (or trying to channel) Lost, but even as I enjoyed the show adding new layers to the mysteries, I found myself struggling to side with the group of sinkhole survivors who went exploring in “The Fort.” Could that be what La Brea is going for, or is it an unfortunate side effect of the storyline?

