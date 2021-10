Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley of Oregon have called for a federal investigation of Salem’s Chemawa Indian School, a boarding campus for Native American students. In a letter to the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of the Interior, the office which oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Wyden and Merkley, both Democrats, called for transparency in the financial records, organization of leadership and conditions at the school, citing past discrepancies at Chemawa, one of four off-reservation boarding schools remaining in the country.

2 DAYS AGO