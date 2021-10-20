Two-Part Helmet Designs

Text description provided by the architects. The Wooden Cabin Town is located on an island in the West Sea of Lushan, southwest of Jiujiang, Jiangxi. It was designed by Shanghai Parallect Architecture Studio. The predecessor of this water area is Xiu River, one of the five major rivers in Jiangxi. From the 1950s to the 1970s, the Xihai Barrage, known as Asia's largest dam, was built here, and it formed a unique island in the lake area: like clusters of jungle floating above the water. And what we hope to present is a cluster of small wooden cabins floating above the jungle. The design includes a 24-meter-high observation tower, a multi-functional hall, and 19 prefabricated forest wooden cabins.
Comments / 0