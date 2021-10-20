FBI searches homes linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- FBI agents on Tuesday reportedly searched two homes connected to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

Agents searched homes in Washington, D.C., and New York City as part of unspecified "law enforcement activity" related to Deripaska, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who was indicted by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2018, NBC News and The Washington Post reported.

A spokeswoman for Deripaska told NBC News both properties belong to his relatives.

"The searches are being carried out on the basis of two court orders, connected to U.S. sanctions," the spokeswoman said.

Deripaska, a billionaire oil tycoon, was one of dozens of Russian oligarchs sanctioned in 2018 for what the Treasury Department described as brazen behavior and attacks on Western democracy.

"Deripaska has been investigated for money laundering and has been accused of threatening the lives of business rivals, illegally wiretapping a government official and taking part in extortion and racketeering," the Treasury Department said at the time.

He was also an associate of former President Donald Trump's one-time campaign manager Paul Manafort who tried to offer "private briefings" to Deripaska about the 2016 presidential race, according to emails included in the Mueller report.