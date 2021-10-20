CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI searches homes linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
 9 days ago
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- FBI agents on Tuesday reportedly searched two homes connected to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

Agents searched homes in Washington, D.C., and New York City as part of unspecified "law enforcement activity" related to Deripaska, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who was indicted by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2018, NBC News and The Washington Post reported.

A spokeswoman for Deripaska told NBC News both properties belong to his relatives.

"The searches are being carried out on the basis of two court orders, connected to U.S. sanctions," the spokeswoman said.

Deripaska, a billionaire oil tycoon, was one of dozens of Russian oligarchs sanctioned in 2018 for what the Treasury Department described as brazen behavior and attacks on Western democracy.

"Deripaska has been investigated for money laundering and has been accused of threatening the lives of business rivals, illegally wiretapping a government official and taking part in extortion and racketeering," the Treasury Department said at the time.

He was also an associate of former President Donald Trump's one-time campaign manager Paul Manafort who tried to offer "private briefings" to Deripaska about the 2016 presidential race, according to emails included in the Mueller report.

The Conversation U.S.

Steve Bannon is held in criminal contempt of Congress, pushing key question over presidential power to the courts

Every president in history has refused to disclose information to Congress. These refusals are so commonplace that there is not even a comprehensive listing of how often they occur. In just the latest incident, the House of Representatives voted to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress in mid-October 2021. At Trump’s request, Bannon defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, refusing to testify. The House vote captured the constant power struggle between presidents and Congress. The recent eruption of this battle between the two branches of government over access to presidential information raises questions about...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Biden the Sinner

Father William Kelley delivered a blunt message to his parishioners in his homily earlier this month at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, D.C.: “You may think that we are already a pro-life Church, but, my friends, we are not. In a very real sense. We are only an anti-abortion Church … Our Church also falls short in its self-identification as pro-life because of our disproportionate concerns for life in the womb and our relatively scant concern for the quality of life after birth.”
RELIGION
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

