CNN's John King reveals he has multiple sclerosis

The CNN anchor disclosed today he's been diagnosed with MS, an incurable and potentially disabling disease that affects the central nervous system, during an Inside Politics panel discussion about how right-wing media outlets quickly used Colin Powell’s death from COVID-19 on Monday to cast doubt on the efficacy of the vaccines. Powell was fully vaccinated, but was immunocompromised due to the blood cancer multiple myeloma. King defended employer and government mandates, saying “what makes America exceptional is when we all decide to set down our personal principles or our personal preferences for the good of the team.” Then he added: “It’s a shared responsibility. If I can do something to help protect somebody else,” he declared before opening up: “I’m going share a secret I’ve never spoken before: I’m immunocompromised. I have multiple sclerosis. So, I’m grateful you’re all vaccinated. I’m grateful my employer says that all these amazing people who work on the floor who came in here for the last 18 months when we were doing this are vaccinated now that we have vaccines.” King concluded: “I don’t like the government telling me what to do. I don’t like my boss telling me what to do. In this case, it’s important.”

