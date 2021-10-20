CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Bellinger, Betts Spur Dodgers' Game 3 Comeback to Keep World Series Hopes Alive

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZSCp_0cWXNkvj00

Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger powered the Dodgers to a Game 3 win over the Braves, resuscitating Los Angeles's World Series repeat dreams after they appeared in serious danger of falling in a 3–0 hole in the best-of-seven series.

Bellinger launched a game-tying, three-run homer in the eighth inning off of Braves reliever Luke Jackson before Betts doubled home Chris Taylor later in the frame to grab a 6-5 lead that held up in the ninth.

Taylor singled to the left on the next pitch after Bellinger's homer, prompting an Atlanta pitching change to bring in reliever Jesse Chavez. Taylor then stole second and Matt Beaty eventually grounded out to second.

Then came Betts, who doubled to right center, allowing Taylor to run the final stretch from third to home and lifting the Dodgers to a win that shifts the momentum of the series.

Tuesday's game marked the first postseason win in Dodgers franchise history after trailing by three-plus runs after seven innings. Los Angeles will host Game 4 of the NLCS on Wednesday at 8:08 pm ET.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves fans want Brian Snitker fired for blowing Game 3 against Dodgers

After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
MLB
chatsports.com

Bellinger, Betts rally Dodgers, cut Braves' NLCS lead to 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a tying, three-run homer and Mookie Betts then lined an RBI double as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied in the eighth inning, beating Atlanta 6-5 Tuesday and cutting the Braves’ lead in the NL Championship Series to 2-1. The Dodgers were down to their final five outs when Bellinger drove a two-strike pitch from Luke Jackson into the right-field pavilion, igniting the blue towel-waving crowd, some of whom had already left with LA trailing 5-2.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Matt Beaty
Person
Homer
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Jesse Chavez
AOL Corp

Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts claw Dodgers back from brink, narrow Braves' NLCS lead to 2-1

Twenty-five innings into the NLCS, the Dodgers looked on track for one of the most shockingly one-sided exits in recent memory. The Dodgers, a 106-game winner in the regular season, were down 5-2 heading into the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves after dropping the first two games of the series. The team could not find a hit with runners in scoring position and was already facing scrutiny over its aggressive pitching decisions.
MLB
Laist.com

Dodgers Keep World Series Repeat Dream Alive And Beat Longtime Rival Giants 2-1 To Win NLDS

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. Cue up "I love L.A." and break out the bubbly — the Dodgers are headed back to the National League Championship Series after knocking off the rival San Francisco Giants 2-1 in Thursday night's win-or-go-home Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Park.
MLB
wsau.com

Chris Taylor Keeps Dodgers Alive

LOS ANGELES, CA (MetroSource-WSAU) — Chris Taylor is keeping the Dodgers postseason hopes alive. Taylor mashed three home runs to lead Los Angeles to an 11-2 win over the Braves in Game Five of the NLCS. The infielder became the first player in MLB postseason history to hit three homers in an elimination game. A. J. Pollock also had a big game with two home runs and four RBI. The Dodgers now trail the series 3-2.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves
wiartonecho.com

TODD BALL: Betts, Bellinger, Dodgers answer bell late in Game 3 of NLCS

The World Series champions were in a whole lot of trouble. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. It looked a hole — a 3-0 one — lot of trouble that was going to be difficult to climb out of it. That is until the Los...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: LA’s Offense, Not Pitching, Must Keep the Season Alive in Game 6

It’s time for the Dodgers offense to step up and push the series to Game 7. The news came down Friday night that Dodgers starter Max Scherzer will not start NLCS Game 6 in Atlanta. If manager Dave Roberts doesn’t start Walker Buehler on short rest, he’ll have to resort to a third bullpen game this series. All the more reason why the bats have to come alive – again.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NLCS
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

Shohei Ohtani and Max Scherzer Receive MLBPA Honors

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two of Los Angeles’ most popular athletes, Shohei Ohtani and Max Scherzer, were announced as Player’s Choice Award winners by the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) on Thursday. Ohtani was voted by his peers as the American League Outstanding Player and the MLB Player of the Year, while Scherzer was awarded the National League Outstanding Pitcher award. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred presented Ohtani with the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award on Tuesday prior to Game 1 of the World Series in Houston. Ohtani became just the 16th player in MLB history to receive the award after his historic...
MLB
FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy