WALKERTOWN, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visited Church Child Care in Walkertown Thursday to highlight $805 million in N.C. Child Care Stabilization grants. "This $805 million in grants that's going to go to these childcare centers that apply will allow them to pay their educators more or allow them to give them bonuses, allow them to have better equipment and this is going to make for better childcare," said Governor Cooper.

WALKERTOWN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO