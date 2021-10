SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While the sun is shining now in the Sacramento neighborhood of Gardenland, neighbor Edwin Raymundo said Sunday's storm was a different story. “For sure, the area around me, the whole street, it was flooded; cars all over here, they couldn’t get through,” Raymundo said. "I got kind of scared because the levy is here, and I thought it was going to flood or something because I live right next door.”

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO