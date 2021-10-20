Fremont police respond to stabbing, shooting in one night

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Fremont police responded to two separate incidents on Monday evening, a stabbing and then a shooting.

Around 7:03 p.m., police responded to a fight on Chetwood Avenue.

Before police arrived on the scene, they were informed that the fight resulted in a stabbing.

The stabbing suspect, who was identified as 24-year-old Adarian Sheehy, ran from the scene before officers arrived. However, police were able to arrest Sheehy.

The victim was taken to a trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Over an hour later, around 8:27 p.m., police responded to Magellan Drive following reports of a shooting.

Authorities arrived to find an adult who had been shot and was taken to a trauma center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say a 17-year-old boy was involved, but the families both said it was accidental.

The teen was released to his parent.

