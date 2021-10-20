CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Fremont police respond to stabbing, shooting in one night

By Erica Pieschke
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319CGo_0cWXMdmr00

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Fremont police responded to two separate incidents on Monday evening, a stabbing and then a shooting.

Around 7:03 p.m., police responded to a fight on Chetwood Avenue.

Before police arrived on the scene, they were informed that the fight resulted in a stabbing.

San Francisco temporarily closed its only In-N-Out due to vaccine defiance

The stabbing suspect, who was identified as 24-year-old Adarian Sheehy, ran from the scene before officers arrived. However, police were able to arrest Sheehy.

The victim was taken to a trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Over an hour later, around 8:27 p.m., police responded to Magellan Drive following reports of a shooting.

Authorities arrived to find an adult who had been shot and was taken to a trauma center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

‘It’s critical’: Newsom expands drought emergency statewide

Officials say a 17-year-old boy was involved, but the families both said it was accidental.

The teen was released to his parent.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Fremont, CA
Fremont, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Magellan Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy