CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Israel Adesanya Slid Into Paul Costa’s DMs With Some Advice

By Derek Hall
mmanews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael Adesanya is certainly not one to ghost someone after they go on a date. Adesanya faced Paulo Costa at UFC 253 just over a year ago, where he TKOd the Brazilian before channeling his inner Ron Jeremy in the middle of the Octagon. Since then, the two have had words...

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Charges Officially Filed Against UFC Star Conor McGregor

An Italian DJ has reportedly pressed charges against MMA fighter Conor McGregor after an alleged incident in Rome last weekend. Francesco Facchinetti told CNN that he and his lawyer have formally filed charges against the 33-year-old fighter. According to Facchinetti, McGregor launched “an unprovoked attack” at him at the St. Regis Hotel on Saturday, causing injuries to the DJ’s face and neck.
UFC
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We were having a friendly drink... then suddenly he punched me in the face': Shaken Italian DJ claims Conor McGregor sent him flying across the room in 'unprovoked attack' at Rome party before the MMA fighter was dragged away by his bodyguards

An Italian DJ has revealed how a pleasant evening of drinking at a hotel with Conor McGregor ended with him being punched in the face. Francesco Facchinetti says he has a broken nose and squashed vertebrae in his neck after the unprovoked attack by the MMA fighter at a party exclusive Regis Hotel in Rome.
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kayla Harrison responds to Dana White: 'I really am gonna be the greatest of all time. He's gonna see.'

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Kayla Harrison is determined to reach the pinnacle of MMA regardless of what anyone has to say, and that includes UFC president Dana White. Harrison, the 2019 PFL women’s lightweight champion, responded to White’s recent comments to TSN suggesting she should stay in PFL and warning her of the talent level in the UFC.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dustin Poirier believes Daniel Cormier could someday replace current UFC President Dana White

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier believes Daniel Cormier could replace Dana White as UFC president one day. It’s a task that many folks probably wouldn’t want, given the stress that comes with it, but for many years now Dana White has held the position of being UFC president. It doesn’t appear as if he’s going to step down anytime soon but when he does, the company needs to be ready to replace him.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Ron Jeremy
MiddleEasy

Dana White Uses Joanna Jedrzejczyk As An Example Of High UFC Fighter Pay

UFC President Dana White points to Joanna Jedrzejczyk as a fighter who has made millions thanks to her fight career. We’ve seen fighters speak out over fighter pay the past couple of years. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones had been at a stalemate with UFC officials after he vacated the 205-pound gold. He wanted to fight Francis Ngannou for a big payday but the numbers didn’t add up for “Bones.” Ngannou, himself, is having issues with the UFC and he feels he isn’t valued by the promotion.
UFC
mmanews.com

‘Heroic Psychopath’ Conor McGregor Mocked In SNL Skit

The missteps of Conor McGregor have landed him a special kind of shout out on Saturday Night Live. It is no secret that, while he is the biggest star MMA has ever known, McGregor has also been a figure of controversy in recent months. This has ranged from a variety of different bizarre incidents, with the most recent ones being an altercation with Machine Gun Kelly, and an alleged assault on an Italian DJ.
COMBAT SPORTS
ufc.com

Essential Leech | The Best Of Li Jingliang

On October 30 in Abu Dhabi, Li Jingliang will make his second appearance of 2021 as part of the stellar UFC 267 main card where he’ll meet the surging Khamzat Chimaev. The undefeated Chimaev has been making waves in the welterweight division through three UFC appearances, finishing all three in less than five combined minutes of Octagon time. And despite more than a year passing since his last bout, he was a -440 favorite at the time of this writing.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paulo Costa#Dms#Combat#Kool Aid
bjpenndotcom

Carla Esparza plans on waiting for UFC title shot despite warning from Dana White

Carla Esparza says she plans on waiting for a UFC women’s strawweight title shot despite a warning from UFC president Dana White. Esparza is currently riding a five-fight win streak and, in her last appearance, absolutely smashed the face of Yan Xiaonan with ground-and-pound en route to a second-round TKO stoppage and a 50k POTN bonus. In addition, Esparza holds a notable win over Marina Rodriguez during her win streak, who looks to be a top contender following her recent victory over Mackenzie Dern. Overall, Esparza has done everything that she has had to in order to get a title shot at 115lbs. And yet, the UFC decided that they were going to book a rematch between Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang that takes place at UFC 268.
UFC
SPORTbible

Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Leaking Official UFC Receipt

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
UFC
mmanews.com

Dana White Offers Mike Perry A Parting Message

Dana White had nothing negative to say when speaking of Mike Perry’s departure from the promotion. Fight fans were blindsided when the news broke that Perry had signed a multi-fight deal with BKFC. “Platinum” had mixed results in UFC but was an action fighter who would draw fans in with his outlandish persona.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Dustin Poirier names the hardest puncher he’s ever faced

Dustin Poirier might be bitter rivals with Conor McGregor but ‘The Diamond’ admits that ‘The Notorious’ is a ‘special individual’ in the world of combat sports. Poirier, who beat McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at UFC 264 to close out their trilogy 2-1, claims the Irishman is without a doubt the hardest puncher he’s ever faced.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Mike Tyson gives Humble Response to Deontay Wilder Claiming he could KO Him in His Prime

The former Heavyweight Champions Mike Tyson has responded to Deontay Wilder claiming that he would knock out Mike Tyson when he was in his prime. Deontay Wilder got knocked out by the Gypsy King in the early hours of Sunday morning UK time in Las Vegas. It was a cracking fight, but Tyson Fury showed his class and really does look like one of the best Heavyweights of all time.
COMBAT SPORTS
New York Post

Conor McGregor smokes ‘hand-rolled cigarette’ in exclusive photos

Conor McGregor is enjoying some R&R down in Miami. The former two-division UFC champion was photographed Sunday looking relaxed in a Krusty the Clown T-shirt and butterfly shorts. The exclusive photos, obtained by The Post, show McGregor smoking what is described as a “hand-rolled cigarette.”. McGregor was also spotted with...
UFC
mmanews.com

Michael Bisping Compares Paulo Costa To “Vitor Belfort On Steroids”

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping has compared Paulo Costa‘s size at UFC Vegas 41 to that of his bitter rival Vitor Belfort “on steroids.”. The lead-up to this past weekend’s main event wasn’t without controversy. Costa was scheduled to meet fellow former title challenger Marvin Vettori in a middleweight contest on the Apex’s 41st Fight Night card. After revealing his size and inability to make the 186-pound limit during fight week, the bout was first moved to a 195-pound catchweight, before being bumped up again to light heavyweight.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Superstar Lana Changes Up Her Look

Former WWE Superstar Lana is now a brunette. On Thursday, the Ravishing Russian shared several close-up videos of her new look via Instagram Stories. It appears Lana has changed her appearance to audition for a movie or TV show, as one of her captions asked fans to guess what she was auditioning for.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping shares his thoughts on the Logan Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on the upcoming Logan Paul vs. Mike Tyson exhibition boxing match. It was recently announced that Paul would be fighting Tyson in an exhibition boxing match set for early 2022. For Paul, it will be his second straight high-profile boxing match against a legend of the sport following an exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather earlier this year. There were no judges for that fight since it was an exhibition bout, but Paul would have lost the fight had there been scorecards. However, the fact that Paul was able to go the distance with Mayweather was impressive in its own right. But a guy like Tyson who is bigger and who hits harder is a completely different task and Paul is likely well aware of the power difference.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy