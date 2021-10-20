Arts Commission Votes To Remove Controversial Thomas Fallon Statue In San Jose

After a 6 year run in San Diego's La Jolla Shores neighborhood, Galaxy Taco has shuttered and will be rebranded by the ownership team behind George's at the Cove restaurant. Galaxy Taco (subsequently renamed Galaxy Cantina & Grill) was opened in July 2015 by George's at the Cove executive chef and partner Trey Foshee, longtime chef de cuisine Christine Rivera and co-owner George Hauer. The 4,200 square foot, casual eatery took up about half of the former La Jolla Shores Market space in the F.W. Kellogg Building at 2259 Avenida de la Playa. The restaurant was designed by Mark Steele with the assistance of Trey Foshee and several artists. The casual eatery served a menu of modern Mexican fare, heralded for its non-GMO, heirloom corn blue tortillas made daily using a $10,000-plus masa grinder, custom made for the restaurant (although the tortillas were known to easily fall apart).

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO