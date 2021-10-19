NBA begins unveiling 75 greatest players in league history with first group of players

The NBA's 75th anniversary season got underway Tuesday night, and the league began its celebrations by unveiling the first names on its all-time team.

The league is naming its 75 greatest players and is revealing the names in three parts. The first 25 names were unveiled as part of the TNT pregame show ahead of Tuesday's opening night games.

Legendary names like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Charles Barkley, Bob Cousy, Hakeem Olajuwon, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell and John Stockton highlighted the list. Current stars Kevin Durant and James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, who all played in Tuesday's first game of the season, were also among the names announced.

The next 25 players on the all-time team will be unveiled Wednesday afternoon on ESPN during the "NBA Today" show starting at 3 p.m. ET. The final 25 players will be announced Thursday on TNT during the network's pregame show starting at 6 p.m. ET.

The first 25 players on the NBA's 75th anniversary team unveiled Tuesday:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nate Archibald

Charles Barkley

Bob Cousy

Dave Cowens

Kevin Durant

Julius Erving

George Gervin

Hal Greer

James Harden

Elvin Hayes

Jerry Lucas

Moses Malone

Kevin McHale

George Mikan

Steve Nash

Dirk Nowitzki

Hakeem Olajuwon

Bob Pettit

Willis Reed

Oscar Robertson

David Robinson

Bill Russell

John Stockton

