NBA

NBA begins unveiling 75 greatest players in league history with first group of players

By Matt Eppers, USA TODAY
 9 days ago

The NBA's 75th anniversary season got underway Tuesday night, and the league began its celebrations by unveiling the first names on its all-time team.

The league is naming its 75 greatest players and is revealing the names in three parts. The first 25 names were unveiled as part of the TNT pregame show ahead of Tuesday's opening night games.

Legendary names like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Charles Barkley, Bob Cousy, Hakeem Olajuwon, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell and John Stockton highlighted the list. Current stars Kevin Durant and James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, who all played in Tuesday's first game of the season, were also among the names announced.

USA TODAY Sports ranks the NBA's 75 greatest players: 75-51 | 50-26 | 25-1

The next 25 players on the all-time team will be unveiled Wednesday afternoon on ESPN during the "NBA Today" show starting at 3 p.m. ET. The final 25 players will be announced Thursday on TNT during the network's pregame show starting at 6 p.m. ET.

The first 25 players on the NBA's 75th anniversary team unveiled Tuesday:

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Nate Archibald
  • Charles Barkley
  • Bob Cousy
  • Dave Cowens
  • Kevin Durant
  • Julius Erving
  • George Gervin
  • Hal Greer
  • James Harden
  • Elvin Hayes
  • Jerry Lucas
  • Moses Malone
  • Kevin McHale
  • George Mikan
  • Steve Nash
  • Dirk Nowitzki
  • Hakeem Olajuwon
  • Bob Pettit
  • Willis Reed
  • Oscar Robertson
  • David Robinson
  • Bill Russell
  • John Stockton

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA begins unveiling 75 greatest players in league history with first group of players

