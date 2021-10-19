CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Red Sox are obsessed with the song 'Dancing on my Own'

By Jesse Yomtov, USA TODAY
 9 days ago

If you've watched the Boston Red Sox in the Major League Baseball playoffs this month, you've probably heard the song.

The Tiësto remix of Robyn's 2010 classic "Dancing On My Own" (sung by Calum Scott) has been a constant in the Red Sox clubhouse this season and now fans are are getting in on the action, with the team's song blaring in Fenway Park.

The song entered Red Sox canon via catcher Kevin Plawecki, who told the New York Times that he would play the song non-stop in 2020 to annoy former teammate Mitch Moreland. Plawecki chose the song as his walk-up music (hitting .341 in the shortened season) and brought the song back for 2021.

“We play it all the time — just, too much,” Plawecki said.

Prior to Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Scott threw out a ceremonial first pitch along with Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield – and the singer posed for a photo with Plawecki.

"Ever since Kevin started playing that song in the clubhouse, on the bus, everywhere, that became our theme song,” relief pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura told the Times through his interpreter. “That’s part of who we are now.”

Red Sox players celebrate their win in Game 4 of the NLDS. David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports

According to the Times , it has become a running joke that Plawecki will ask teammates and if they've heard this new song – before playing the familiar one.

“And then we’ll fire it up, and everyone goes nuts,” infielder Christian Arroyo said .

The phenomenon has spread to the stadiums of other Boston teams, including an appearance during Sunday's New England Patriots game with Plawecki and other Red Sox in attendance.

Even the song's original artist, Robyn, has taken note, sharing a video of the team celebrating in the clubhouse singing the song.

