Astronomy

Earth Tipped on Its Side 84 Million Years Ago, New Evidence Suggests

By David Nield
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 9 days ago
We know that true polar wander (TPW) can occasionally tilt whole planets and moons relative to their axes, but it's not entirely clear just how often this has happened to Earth. Now a new study presents evidence of one such tilting event that occurred around 84 million years ago – when dinosaurs...

