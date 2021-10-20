CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach sees increase in reported shark bites for 2021; no injuries were life-threatening

By Kevin Accettulla
 9 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach has seen an increase in reported shark bites in 2021, according to data from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department obtained by News13 through a Freedom of Information Act request.

In 2021, there have been three reported shark bites through Sept. 17, according to the data. The people bitten were all males and were 10, 16, and 52 years old. None of the injuries were life-threatening and no one was killed.

In 2019, there was one reported shark bite from a 59-year-old male.

In 2020, there was one report of contact with a marine animal by a 34-year-old male, but the animal was unknown and it’s unclear if that person was bitten.

The city did not provide exact dates of the incidents, citing protected health information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

