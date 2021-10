I reached what will hopefully be the apex of my frustration with the 2021 Notre Dame Fighting Irish somewhere in the middle of the fourth quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Irish looked like they were headed for a shocking second straight loss after - apparently - having grossly mishandled their quarterbacks and suffered system failures all over the field. Of course, we all know the story from there: the much-maligned Jack Coan re-entered the game and led a sterling final stretch and Jonathan Doerer’s leg once again saved the Irish from a massive road upset by an unranked team.

