Trick or Treat The Comanche Drive-In Halloween Night

During this year’s edition of the Children’s Fall Festival, families will enjoy the sight of fall decorations and receive toys and treats from the comfort of their vehicle. While South Texas Health System continues to encourage qualified individuals in the community to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help stop the spread, coronavirus remains a serious threat, with the entire world still finding ways to safely come together as a community in this “new normal.” For children, this means they can continue their favorite activities, such as playing sports, but with limited contact and while wearing facemasks. Similarly, traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating is not yet safe to resume community-wide, but South Texas Health System Children’s giving children and families in the community an opportunity to enjoy some Halloween fun in a safe environment.
