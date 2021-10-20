Trick or Treat The Comanche Drive-In Halloween Night

Meet Sammie! She’s the Heart of the Rockies Radio Pets of the Week!. Sweet Sammie was brought in as a stray cat earlier this month. Unfortunately no owner came forward to claim her. She’s a bit scared here in the shelter, and would love to find a home of her very own soon. Sammie recently got a dental cleaning, so her teeth are looking better than ever! Sammie was declawed in her front paws, so will need to be an indoor only cat for her safety. She’s met a few other cats here at the shelter and keeps to herself when around them, we suspect she’d do well in a home with other mellow cats.

