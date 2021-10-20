CNN's John King reveals he has multiple sclerosis

After revealing his multiple sclerosis diagnosis live on air Tuesday, King delivered a moving account of his "very frightening" disease and his decision to keep it secret this morning on New Day. King admits his decision to come forward was prompted by some at Fox News politicizing Colin Powell's death on Monday by pointing out he was fully vaccinated when he died of COVID complications. "It is a cumulative thing,” King replied. “Colin Powell is a treasure; we lost a hero. For people to say, this is proof that vaccines don’t work because Colin Powell was vaccinated when just the opposite is true. Just the opposite is true.” King added: “What crossed the line for me was lying about an American hero when those 728,000 people who we have already lost, they’re all heroes to somebody too. And to lie about vaccines and make it worse, today and tomorrow, based on all we now know? It’s just reckless, and it pushed me across the line." King also went out of his way to wish Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto, who also has MS, well after his COVID diagnosis.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO