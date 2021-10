I adore fiction in all its forms, but recently my love for it as a tool for learning about the past has been diminished, particularly when dealing with contemporary television’s depiction of history. There are the anachronisms that I spend hours wincing at. The bane of the Australian word inflection – you know, that thing where the intonation rises at the end of a sentence? – is now so deeply ingrained that I have even seen it in dramas set in the early 20th century, when we know that it didn’t come into use in this country until the early 1990s.

