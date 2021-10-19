CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

School Sports Roundup: Lynn Classical girls soccer clinches GBL title

By Mike Alongi
 9 days ago
The Lynn Classical girls soccer team reached one of its main goals of the season Tuesday night at Manning Field, as the Rams took down Malden 1-0 to remain undefeated and officially clinch the Greater Boston League title.

The lone goal in the win was scored by freshman Mea Papazoglou on a set piece, with Eliza Correnti earning the assist on the corner kick. Goalie Anna Flaherty had yet another huge game in net, making eight saves to notch her 13th shutout in 15 games.

Classical (14-0-2) takes on rival Lynn English Thursday (5:30) back at Manning Field.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lynn Tech 5, Notre Dame Academy 0

Helen Pojoy continued her stellar season for Tech, notching all five goals in the victory. Shery Hernandez played the facilitator role with three assists, while goalkeeper Cindy DeLeon earned her second shutout of the season in net.

Tech (4-8-0) hosts Mystic Valley Friday (3:45).

Lynnfield 0, North Reading 0

Both teams had chances, but neither could find the back of the net in a Cape Ann League battle.

Lynnfield (7-4-4) travels to Manchester-Essex Thursday night (7).

BOYS SOCCER

Malden 1, Lynn Classical 0

It was a close game all afternoon, but the Rams simply couldn’t find the back of the net in a road loss.

Classical (5-8-2) takes on Lynn English Thursday afternoon (3:45).

Lynn Tech 1, Lowell Catholic 0

The deciding goal for the Tigers was scored by Jose Guillen.

Tech (10-3-1) hosts Greater Lowell Wednesday evening (6).

Lynnfield 0, North Reading 0

The Pioneers battled to a scoreless tie at Pioneer Stadium.

Lynnfield (9-4-2) hosts Manchester-Essex Thursday evening (6).

FIELD HOCKEY

Austin Prep 3, St. Mary’s 0

The Spartans struggled to generate any offense against a talented Austin Prep team.

St. Mary’s (6-5-2) travels to Georgetown Friday (3:45).

Bishop Fenwick 2, Manchester-Essex 2

Despite dominating the early part of the game, the Crusaders let Manchester-Essex hang around and eventually walked away with a draw.

Rayne Millett and Emma Perry each scored a goal for Fenwick, while goalie Sedona Lawson made some big saves down the stretch to keep it a tie game.

Fenwick (9-2-3) hosts North Reading Thursday (4).

