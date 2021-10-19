St. Mary’s senior Aidan Emmerich wins Div. 2 North individual title

HAVERHILL ― Only four days after setting the new course record at Hillview Golf Course during the Catholic Central League Championship, St. Mary’s senior phenom Aidan Emmerich added another medal to the trophy case Tuesday afternoon when he shot a 3-under 67 to win the Division 2 North individual championship at Bradford Country Club.

Emmerich finished three strokes clear of second-place finisher Aidan LeBlanc, who transferred to Beverly this year after spending his freshman season at St. John’s Prep.

On the team front, it was the Marblehead golf team that put together a solid performance and took home a fourth-place finish with a total score of 46-over 326. Leading the way in the win for the Magicians was Matt Weed, who shot a 9-over 79 to finish in a tie for 12th place. Jacob Hershfield was close behind with a 10-over 80 to tie for 19th place, while Charlie Grenier finished in solo 25th place after a 12-over 82. Christopher Locke (15-over 85) also contributed to the win with a tie for 30th place.

Bishop Fenwick got a strong performance from Tony Novack in a tie for 12th place (79), with the team finishing 12th overall with a total score of 105-over 385.

Salem finished 14th as a team with a score of 128-over 408, with Jon Wasserman finishing as the team’s top player after shooting a 24-over 94.

The Division 1 North tournament also took place Monday, with Gloucester’s Bass Rocks Golf Club playing host. As has been the case for much of the year, the St. John’s Prep golf team put together a complete performance to shoot 38-over 314 and capture the Division 1 North team title by an eye-popping 16 strokes.

The main reason for the big Prep win was the fact that four of the Eagles’ six golfers finished in the top 10. Nick DeVito, Alex Landry, and Ian Rourke each shot scores of 9-over 78 to finish tied for second place, while Terry Manning was close behind in a tie for seventh place with an 11-over 80. The Prep also got solid performances from Emmet Phelan in a tie for 21st place (83) and Michael Shyjan in a tie for 29th place (88).

The only other local team in the Div. 1 North tournament was Lynn Classical, which finished in ninth place with a total score of 129-over 405. The top finisher for the Rams was Brady Warren, who wrapped up his strong senior season by finishing tied for 47th place with a 24-over 93.

