Watch: Dodgers fans left in bulk before NLCS Game 3 comeback

By Amy Kaplan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDodgers fans didn’t stick around for NLCS Game 3 comeback. Los Angeles Dodgers fans are usually a pretty loyal bunch. But on Tuesday, it didn’t quite feel like it. First, the fans didn’t sell out Chavez Ravine, and it was an...

After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
Whatever you seem to think, Trevor Bauer will not be pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers, or anywhere in Major League Baseball, in 2022 (and likely beyond that). It’s just not going to happen, even if he’s found not guilty of the sexual assault allegations. ESPN insider Jeff Passan polled ~24 current and former baseball executives, players, lawyers and others with a connection to the sport a few months ago and all of the subjects, when asked if Bauer would ever play in MLB again, had different variations of the word “no.”
How to watch Dodgers vs. Braves in 2021 NLCS originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are running it back in the 2021 National League Championship Series. The Dodgers outlasted the San Francisco Giants 2-1 in Game 5 of the NLDS on Thursday night,...
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts can’t hit. He can’t field. He’s pressed all the right buttons throughout the postseason thus far, and when the one unorthodox move (if you can even call it that) backfires, everybody loses their minds. Through the first two games of the NLCS, the Dodgers...
Best laid plans, and all that. For eight-plus innings, it did go according to plan for Manager Dave Roberts and the Dodgers in suburban Atlanta on Saturday night. They utilized another bullpen game, and the relievers mostly did their jobs. And they had the go-ahead run apparently headed to third base in the ninth inning, and maybe visions in their heads that with Max Scherzer, Walker Buehler and Julio Urías ready to pitch the next three games, this series with the Braves would not be coming back to Cobb County.
ATLANTA — Last fall, the Dodgers played the postseason in a bubble. This year, they are playing it in a phone booth. After a wild-card game that went into the ninth inning tied and a Division Series Game 5 that also went into the ninth inning tied, the Dodgers opened the NL Championship Series with the Atlanta Braves in similarly close quarters.
Justin Turner is noticeably missing from the Dodgers’ lineup on Sunday. When speaking with reporters in the afternoon, manager Dave Roberts said that Turner is dealing with a stinger on the right side of his neck. Chris Taylor will take Turner’s spot at third base. He took grounders at third...
The Los Angeles Dodgers tapped Walker Buehler to start Game 6 of the NL Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night after scratching Max Scherzer. The right-handed Buehler was coming back on just three days' rest, with the 106-win Dodgers in a must-win situation. The Braves led the best-of-seven series 3-2.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After a thrilling comeback win on the previous night, Dodgers fans came back down to earth on Wednesday night after a disappointing 9-2 loss in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. The loss puts the Dodgers into all to familiar 3-1 series hole for...
LOS ANGELES — Have we mentioned this isn’t anything like last year? (Actually, we have.) A year ago, the Dodgers faced a 3-1 series deficit against the Atlanta Braves and won three elimination games en route to the World Series and ultimately a championship. Already this year, the Dodgers have won three more elimination games, but now they must win three more to defend their championship.
I think we've got a mental advantage right now, getting back on that plane and going back there playing Game 6," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday. History's a powerful thing to the mind, and so we feel good and I think that we're going to use it to our advantage. Even so, Roberts acknowledged "at the end of the day we still got to go out there and play a good baseball game.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two of Los Angeles’ most popular athletes, Shohei Ohtani and Max Scherzer, were announced as Player’s Choice Award winners by the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) on Thursday. Ohtani was voted by his peers as the American League Outstanding Player and the MLB Player of the Year, while Scherzer was awarded the National League Outstanding Pitcher award. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred presented Ohtani with the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award on Tuesday prior to Game 1 of the World Series in Houston. Ohtani became just the 16th player in MLB history to receive the award after his historic...
In his 1990 autobiography, “Behind the Mask: My Double Life in Baseball,” Dave Pallone, a gay major league umpire who was quietly fired in 1988 after rumors about his sexual orientation circulated in the baseball world, contended that there were enough gay major league players to create an All-Star team. Since then, attitudes and laws about homosexuality have changed. High-profile figures in business, politics, show business, education, the media, the military and sports have come out of the closet. Athletes in three of the five major U.S. male team sports – the NBA, NFL and MLS – have come out while...
