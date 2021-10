The Pittsburgh Penguins never rate very high on prospect rankings or organizational farm system outlooks. They have not picked at the top of the draft in nearly two decades, they usually trade away their first-round draft pick (and sometimes their second-round draft pick as well), and when they trade for players it is always them sending a prospect away for an established, proven, NHL veteran that can help them try to win the Stanley Cup right now. Because of that they never seem to bring any young talent into the organization.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO