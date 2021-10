Anje Olmstead has been an artist since childhood. She earned a degree in Interior design at American River College and went on to become a Certified Floral Designer. At age 35 she started doing “serious art.” She entered county fair art shows, which led her to a contract designing Needlepoint. Anje continued to find new and unusual ways to express herself artistically, including studying figure drawing at the Sacramento Fine Arts Center, where she met up with other artists. She began to explore paper mosaics. Anje’s mosaics won her several awards, including the “Best of Show” at the 75th Amador County Fair.

