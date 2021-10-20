Jackson County won't enforce mask, vaccinations mandates

A resolution to not enforce mask mandates, vaccine mandates and contact tracing in Jackson County passed.

The Jackson County commissioners voted 7-2 in favor of the resolution Tuesday night. Commissioners Darius Williams and Daniel Mahoney were opposed.

The proposed resolution says that no funds or resources should be used for enforcing COVID mandates.

At the Tuesday night meeting, dozens of people commented on the COVID resolution proposed by Commissioner Tony Bair. Most were in support.

The resolution goes into effect immediately.

Click here to read more about the resolution.

