Washington report card: How we graded the WFT in loss vs. Chiefs

By Bryan Manning
 9 days ago
The Washington Football Team dropped to 2-4 on the season after Sunday’s 31-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was another subpar day defensively for Washington, as it allowed over 30 points for the fourth consecutive week.

While Washington’s defense forced three turnovers in the game, it only scored a total of seven points off those turnovers. Washington also dropped an interception on Kansas City’s first drive.

The defense actually kept Washington in the game until the third quarter when the Chiefs reverted to form, and Washington’s stagnant offense couldn’t keep up.

As is customary each and every week, we grade every Washington position group Sunday’s loss.

Quarterback: C-

Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) walks off the field after the Washington Football Team game against the Kansas City Chiefs at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

I was tempted to give Heinicke a lower grade. One, he did not have a rushing attempt. Secondly, he was inaccurate all day, as he had plenty of time in the pocket.

However, I blame head coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator, Scott Turner for the lack of rushing attempts. They’ve mentioned wanting him to be more of a game manager who takes fewer chances. Heinicke is trying to be that, but it’s taking away the things he does best.

Running back: C+

Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tershawn Wharton (98) during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Gibson carried the football 10 times for 44 yards. Efficiency-wise, that’s not bad. It’s especially impressive, considering he is still playing with a stress fracture in his shin. However, he had another costly fumble which ended a promising Washington drive. The same thing happened to him in Week 1.

J.D. McKissic was terrific as usual. McKissic led Washington in rushing and receiving. McKissic’s style seemed to suit Washington’s offense better against the Chiefs’ front seven on Sunday. The more McKissic plays, the more dynamic Washington’s offense can become.

As a team, Washington rushed for 94 yards on 19 attempts. The fumble really hurt.

Wide receiver: C-

Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) shakes hands with Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) after their game at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Not a good day for star wide receiver Terry McLaurin. He had four catches for 28 yards. That doesn’t happen often. McLaurin had a critical drop that would’ve gone for around 25 yards in the second quarter.

Rookie Dyami Brown caught three passes for 30 yards in his return.

In total, Washington’s wide receivers caught eight passes for 54 yards. Not only all of those struggles were on the receivers, as Heinicke didn’t really attempt to push things down the field in the second half.

Tight end: B

It was a good day for Ricky Seals-Jones in his second start for Washington. Seals-Jones caught four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. Rookie John Bates also saw limited action, catching his only target for seven yards.

Offensive line: B+

Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The right side of Washington’s offensive line missed the game, and the replacements didn’t miss a beat. Right tackle Cornelius Lucas and right guard West Schweitzer started in place of Sam Cosmi and Brandon Scherff, respectively, and played well.

Washington did not allow a sack, as left tackle Charles Leno and Lucas were nearly flawless in pass protection.

Defensive line: B

Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) attempts a pass as Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) rushes during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

There were things to be encouraged about here. Chase Young picked up a sack for the second consecutive game. Unfortunately, it was his only true impact play. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen quietly had another strong game. Montez Sweat failed to make an impact again. Overall, it was another solid performance from the defensive line, which has played its best two games the last two weeks as a unit.

Linebacker: B-

Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball as Washington Football Team linebacker Jamin Davis (52) chases during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jamin Davis played over 50% of the snaps and led the team in tackles. He also had a pressure on Patrick Mahomes that forced the star quarterback to get rid of the ball early. Cole Holcomb played every snap and had 10 tackles. Holcomb was solid.

Secondary: D

Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball as Washington Football Team cornerback William Jackson III (23) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Another bad day for William Jackson III. He couldn’t tackle. He couldn’t cover. It’s the only version of William Jackson III Washington fans have seen thus far. Kendall Fuller was targeted 12 times and allowed nine receptions per Pro Football Focus. Safety Landon Collins also struggled in coverage. Rookie cornerback Benjamin St-Juste was the WFT’s best corner on Sunday.

Special teams: C+

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins (3) attempts a kick against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

This group only gets a C+ because of punter Tress Way. Way was phenomenal, averaging 58 yards per punt and landed two inside of the 20-yard line. Kicker Dustin Hopkins missed another easy field goal. Washington’s punt return team allowed Mecole Hardman to average 28 yards in his two returns.

