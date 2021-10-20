CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yen skids to four-year low as stocks rally with Treasury yields

By Reuters
 9 days ago
TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. bonds drove currencies on Wednesday, with a rise in long-term rates pushing the dollar to an almost four-year high on the yen, but a decline in shorter-dated yields putting it on the back foot against most other major peers. The dollar and yen were also...

NBC Connecticut

10-Year Treasury Yield Dips as Bond Market Volatility Continues

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slid in a volatile session on Friday as the bond market remained unsettled ahead of next week's Fed meeting. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down 0.6 basis points to 1.563% in afternoon trading after trading above 1.6% earlier in the day. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond reversed early gains and fell 1.6 basis points to 1.947%. Yields move inverse of prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Dollar rebound continues as euro plunges

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar continued to rebound from prior-day losses on Friday as the euro plunged and currency and bond markets tried to sort through inflation reports and central bank comments amid end-of-month position adjustments. The dollar index was up 1% around noon (1600 GMT) in New York,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield moves higher despite disappointing GDP update

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose on Thursday, having pulled back sharply in the previous session, despite a disappointing update on third-quarter gross domestic product. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added nearly 5 basis points, rising to 1.577% in midday trading. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose more than 3 basis points to 1.975%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Wall Street recovers from early lows on Microsoft boost

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stocks shook off early declines and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq inched to fresh intraday highs on Friday as gains in Microsoft helped offset declines in Amazon and Apple after disappointing quarterly earnings from the online retailer and iPhone maker. Microsoft’s shares touched a record...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower for the week, climb for the month

Gold futures fell on Friday to tally a loss for the week, but prices for the precious metal posted a gain for the month following a loss of more than 3% in September. Gold will "start to form a range" ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve monetary policy decision, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "A dovish taper announcement would be the best case scenario for gold prices," he said. "If inflation continues to run wild, gold prices will eventually see strong inflows as growth concerns trigger safe-haven positioning." December gold fell $18.70, or 1%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. Prices for the most-active contract finished about 0.7% lower for the week, but climbed by 1.5% for the month, according to FactSet data.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Global stocks fall, U.S. dollar climbs on inflation worries

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global equity markets dipped on Friday, while the U.S. dollar gained as rising consumer prices bolstered expectations of interest rate hikes even with data showing solid growth in U.S. consumer spending. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.6% in September,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

