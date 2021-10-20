CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball: Lambert breezes past Collins Hill in first round, 3-1

By David Roberts
Forsyth County News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLambert can't simply overpower every team in the playoffs. The Longhorns boast some of the most powerful hitters in the area, but head coach Missey Hall is adamant that shot selection is what will help Lambert reach its ultimate goal. So, in the second set of Lambert's 3-1 win...

