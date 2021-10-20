Volleyball: Lambert breezes past Collins Hill in first round, 3-1

Records: Lambert is 26-7; Collins Hill is 8-23. What to know: Lambert drew a tough quadrant of the Class 7A playoff bracket, and if the Longhorns get past the first two rounds, they could potentially face top-ranked Walton in the Elite Eight. First up is a Collins Hill team that enters the playoffs with just two wins in the past 17 matches. Meanwhile, Lambert won both of its matches in the region tournament, beating North Forsyth and Forsyth Central — both playoff teams — to capture the championship. Virginia Tech commit Ella Beyer leads the team with 322 kills, while Molly Kate Patten has converted nearly half of her attempts [495] into kills [247] and is hitting .390 with 88 blocks. Taylor Nelson, a Palm Beach Atlantic commit, is averaging 3.2 kills per set and Jordan White leads the team with 98 blocks, adding 192 kills.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO