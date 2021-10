DUBLIN, GA: Prison terms for two of the remaining defendants in a Laurens County-area drug trafficking conspiracy wrap up a major middle Georgia prosecution. Zandera Finney, 35, of Warner Robins, Ga., was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substances, while Desergio Kates, a/k/a “Serg,” 24, of Dublin, Ga., was sentenced to 14 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen also ordered each defendant to pay a fine of $1,500.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO