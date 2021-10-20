CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China’s new home prices stall for first time since COVID-19

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 9 days ago
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s new home prices stalled for the first time since February 2020 in September, as the chill in the property market intensified amid tightening credit due to an ongoing crackdown on speculative investment. The average new home price in 70 major Chinese cities was unchanged in...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

