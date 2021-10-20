China central bank injects 100 billion yuan via reverse repos
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank increased its short-term fund injection on Wednesday by offering 100 billion yuan ($15.67 billion) through seven-day...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank increased its short-term fund injection on Wednesday by offering 100 billion yuan ($15.67 billion) through seven-day...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0