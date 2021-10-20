CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China central bank injects 100 billion yuan via reverse repos

By Reuters
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank increased its short-term fund injection on Wednesday by offering 100 billion yuan ($15.67 billion) through seven-day...

