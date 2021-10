Phoebe Bridgers is an indie rock artist from Los Angeles, California, best known for her work as a solo singer-songwriter and guitarist. Bridgers and her band completed the 24th stop on their 2021 Reunion Tour this Thursday, October 21, at The Greek Theatre in Griffith Park, Los Angeles. Fans piled into the theatre, filling every seat in the venue. The crowd eagerly waited for the show to begin, many donned in skeleton costumes—a classic Phoebe Bridgers look since the release of her 2020 studio album, Punisher, in which Bridgers is dressed in a skeleton costume on the album cover.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO