Penn Badgley may be basking in the accolades brought forth by his portrayal of the homicidal stalker Joe Goldberg in the Netflix thriller You, but real ones know him as another New York City-based man with a proclivity for developing creepy obsessions: Dan Humphrey from Gossip Girl. Although Dan never murdered anyone (that we know of...) and is in that regard a more humane character than Joe, Dan still thoroughly sucks. Badgley himself is no fan of man who revealed himself to be the titular Gossip Girl after a whirlwind, completely bonkers six season run. He’s not one to sugarcoat to or try to rationalize Lonely Boy’s behaviors: “He’s the worst.”

