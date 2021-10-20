Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

Few people have made their names in Washington more differently than Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Republican political operative Steve Bannon. Garland, a sixty-eight-year-old former federal judge, has built his career on carefully following fact and legal precedent. Assiduously even-handed, despite being cheated out of a chance at a seat on the Supreme Court by Mitch McConnell, Garland is, some commentators worry, fair-minded to a fault. Bannon, a sixty-seven-year-old former investment banker and movie producer, is a founding father of Trumpism. As Donald Trump’s campaign manager and chief White House strategist, he mastered the art of the performative political lie—an emotive false claim that undermines Americans’ faith in public institutions, plays on their fears and prejudices, and creates a fervent voter base that turns out on Election Day.
