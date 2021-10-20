CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously Tuesday to hold former White House...

