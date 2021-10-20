CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Fortnite' Introduces Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet 'Dune' Skins

Hypebae
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn anticipation of the premiere of Dune, Fortnite has released new skins inspired by Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet‘s characters, Chani and Paul Atreides. Chalamet took to the game‘s official social media accounts to make the announcement alongside his co-star: “We’re excited to introduce...

hypebae.com

