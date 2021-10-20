CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's new home prices stall in September; first time since February 2020

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
BEIJING (Reuters) - The growth of China’s new home prices in September stalled for the first time since February 2020, official data showed on Wednesday, as the property market softened further amid a sustained crackdown on speculation.

The average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities were unchanged in September month-on-month, compared with 0.2% growth in August, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Compared with a year earlier, China’s new home prices grew 3.8% in September, easing from a 4.2% increase in August.

China’s property market, a key driver of economic growth, staged a robust recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic. Authorities have stepped up efforts this year to rein in the red-hot sector.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

