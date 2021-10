There are typically two things you can count on when talking about Patrik Laine: he'll score a ton of goals, and he'll frustrate you with his inconsistency. Laine had at least 28 goals in his first four NHL seasons, highlighted by 44 in 2017-18. Last year was the only season he didn't - granted, he only played 45 games. But with 12 goals, he was on pace for his lowest offensive total in a full season. It was a down year to say the least, with Laine struggling to find his footing in his first season with the Columbus Blue Jackets after an early season trade from Winnipeg.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO