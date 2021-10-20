CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bitcoin fund hits the New York Stock Exchange

By Sabri Ben-Achour
marketplace.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrencies hit a milestone Tuesday: An exchange-traded fund, or ETF, linked to bitcoin is now on the New York Stock Exchange. It’s not actual bitcoin, but a financial asset derived from it that can be bought and sold by investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission quietly let it happen, which is...

www.marketplace.org

Fortune

$174 billion wipeout: Amazon and Apple sink in brutal overnight sell-off

Happy Friday, Bull Sheeters. Buckle up. Tech futures are under pressure following a one-two punch of earnings misses delivered by Amazon and Apple after the bell yesterday evening. The S&P 500 still looks set to end the week in the green, but it's very likely the winning streak will come to an end today.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

HireRight IPO prices at $19 a share, below proposed price range of $21 to $24

HireRight Holdings Corp. , a Nashville-based employment screening company, said Friday it's initial public offering priced at $19 a share, below its proposed price range of $21 to $24. The company sold 22.2 million shares to raise $421.8 million. With 79.4 million shares expected to be outstanding, the company has gone public at a valuation of $1.6 billion. Proceeds of the deal will be used to repay debt, unwind interest rate swaps and for general corporate purposes. Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 15 banks. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "HRT." HireRight reported a net loss of $15.6 million and revenue of $326.5 million for the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $45.9 million and revenue of $259.4 million in the year-ago period. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Want to Get Richer? Buy These Top Stocks and Wait 10 Years

Time in the market is one of the most important variables in determining your total returns. Riskified uses artificial intelligence to help merchants combat fraud. SoFi offers a comprehensive suite of mobile-first financial services. Here's one of my favorite pieces of investing wisdom: It's time in the market, not timing...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Despite New ATH, Bitcoin Exchange Reserves Continue To Decline

Despite the fact that Bitcoin has made a new ATH above $66,000, the exchange reserves have continued their trend of decline. Bitcoin All Exchanges Reserve Continues To Go Down. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the Bitcoin all exchanges reserve continues to show a downtrend despite the crypto making new all-time highs (ATHs).
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Crypto Exchange FTX Hits $25 Billion Valuation in Latest Funding Round

FTX is a Hong Kong-based crypto derivatives exchange. Image: Shutterstock. FTX, the second most popular crypto exchange after Binance, has announced it’s riding on a new valuation of $25 billion after raising $420,690,000 in a funding round of 69 investors, including the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan and asset management giants BlackRock and Tiger Global.
CURRENCIES
IBTimes

Stocks Mostly Rise After Earnings As Bitcoin Hits Record

Global stock markets mostly rose Wednesday, while bitcoin scored a record a day after a new security linked to the digital currency premiered on Wall Street. The Dow and S&P 500 finished just shy of all-time highs following another round of mostly good corporate earnings from Verizon, Netflix and other companies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

