Aware of the market uncertainty of Bitcoin, Jenkin also confirmed that he is not worried about the cryptocurrency’s price fluctuations. The CEO of CoinList is optimistic post his company’s series A funding which brings its total valuation to an impressive $1.5 billion. Bitcoin is showing an upward trend with recently reaching $66000 on October 20. Experts are of the opinion that the unveiling of US Bitcoin futures ETP and the general inflation are two of the major reasons why the situation is conducive for the growth of Bitcoin value. Jenkin expressed the growing confidence of his CoinList staff in seeing Bitcoin climbing to $10000 by the end of this year.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO