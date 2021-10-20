Dedication ceremony held for Paterson’s Freedom Bell

A ceremony held in Paterson on Tuesday celebrated the city’s history.

A dedication ceremony was held for the Freedom Bell to recognize Paterson’s role in the 19th century civil rights movement.

Paterson was a stop on the Underground Railroad, with several safe houses keeping escaped slaves protected on their journey to freedom.

The bell stands at the Paterson Great Falls as a reminder of those who helped so many be free.

“As call…to fight, to ensure that we will always have freedom. Not just for us, but for those that come after us,” said Passaic Mayor Hector Lora.

New Jersey was the last northern state to abolish slavery in 1804.