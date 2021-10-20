CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Dedication ceremony held for Paterson’s Freedom Bell

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ohAPs_0cWXEkgG00

A ceremony held in Paterson on Tuesday celebrated the city’s history.

A dedication ceremony was held for the Freedom Bell to recognize Paterson’s role in the 19th century civil rights movement.

Paterson was a stop on the Underground Railroad, with several safe houses keeping escaped slaves protected on their journey to freedom.

The bell stands at the Paterson Great Falls as a reminder of those who helped so many be free.

“As call…to fight, to ensure that we will always have freedom. Not just for us, but for those that come after us,” said Passaic Mayor Hector Lora.

New Jersey was the last northern state to abolish slavery in 1804.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Paterson, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#The Freedom Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 12

News 12

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy