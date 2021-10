South Korea’s online grocery startup Kurly is looking to go public in June of 2022, and estimates a value of $5.9 billion following its initial public offering. As TechCrunch reported on Friday (Oct. 29), Kurly declined to say how much it plans to raise through its offering, but said it is likely to happen in June. The company could file an IPO application as early as December, with approval from South Korean financial authorities expected to come in February.

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO