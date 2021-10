Circle announced today the launch of its trademark stablecoin USDC on top of the Hedera network. This action is part of the multichain commitment that Circle announced earlier this year, with the objective of further expanding the reach of the currency in the cryptocurrency market. With the addition of USDC as the first stablecoin in its ecosystem, Hedera aims to start developing its own decentralized finance (defi) environment, and it is now offering more than $2.5 billion in ecosystem grants.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO