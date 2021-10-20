The New Normal: Mix-and-match COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way

Federal regulators are looking to make it more convenient to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

The plan would be to let Americans mix and match which vaccine they receive. If a patient got a Johnson & Johnson shot, they would then be able to get a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot.

It could be beneficial for anyone who had an adverse reaction to a vaccine dose.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel is also meeting this week to consider Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots for anyone over the age of 18.

News on that is expected in the coming days.