Lakers' Kent Bazemore: Starting Opening Night

EL SEGUNDO — Please ask Kent Bazemore about his day. He wants to tell you. For the last few weeks, the 32-year-old said he’s left work with a bounce in his step. “Every night, I walk out of the gym, and I’m actually waiting for people to ask me, ‘What did you do tonight?’” Bazemore said. “Shoot, I played basketball with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.”
Throughout his career, Russell Westbrook has always been known as someone who gave everything on both ends of the floor. The superstar point guard's athleticism and energy have been respected across the league. Los Angeles Lakers wing Kent Bazemore has recently lauded Russell Westbrook's energy and claimed that it will...
The Los Angeles Lakers have three bona fide starters in LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. But there’s still a lot to figure out when it comes to their rotation and who actually starts alongside their three superstars. Kent Bazemore is one of the candidates for the job. With...
Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
The additions of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony to the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis give the Los Angeles Lakers one of the most talented rosters on paper of any team in the NBA. But almost immediately, many had questions about how they would fit together. In...
ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. After LeBron James told reporters last week that he believes getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is everyone’s personal choice and not something political, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar penned an essay voicing his disapproval of James’ comments, citing how dangerous they could be.
On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers took their second straight loss to open the 2021-22 season. To make matters worse, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into a shoving match on the sideline. After the game, Davis was asked about the matter. “Two guys, we’re very competitive. We just want...
Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
Chicago Bulls legend Joakim Noah recently revealed that he thought it was a “done deal” that Chris Bosh was going to join the Bulls following the 2009-10 NBA season. Moreover, he thought Bosh would convince Dwyane Wade to join the Bulls and that LeBron James would follow. “Chicago lost in...
The Los Angeles Lakers received a vintage Russell Westbrook performance on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. He had easily his best game in purple and gold, as he finally got going after struggling for a few weeks. Westbrook finished the game with 33 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists,...
Unvaccinated NBA players could face jail time when they play in Canada this season. The Toronto Raptors are returning home after playing last season in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic and the country has a few strict guidelines that must be adhered to. “NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who...
The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
The Los Angeles Lakers were upset big time by a previously winless Oklahoma City Thunder squad. Russell Westbrook was in no mood after the loss as OKC’s Darius Bazley dunked the ball in the game’s final seconds. Russ garnered his second technical of the game after jawing over the play, which led to his ejection.
Earlier this week, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James suffered a right ankle injury that threatened to force him to miss time. Just four games into the season, this isn’t exactly what the Lakers or James had in mind. During the 2020-21 season, LeBron missed extended time with an injury to the same ankle.
Michael Jordan is a trendsetter for the NBA in so many ways. Many of the things he did, whether it be on the court or off the court, have become common practices in the NBA today. Many of the players playing in the league today having grown up wanting to 'be like Mike'.
If Damian Lillard had his way, he would be a Trail Blazer for life. Not only that, but he would bring at least one NBA championship to the franchise. And he has remained adamant that he wants to do things the right way and bring a championship to a city and a franchise that has been very kind to him.
It might just be opening night, but the Golden State Warriors announced their re-entry into the championship picture by taking down the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at Staples Center, 121-114. Backed by Stephen Curry's triple-double and Jordan Poole's surprising 20-point outburst, the Warriors proved that they are ready to start winning on the NBA's biggest stage yet again.
Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had a complex relationship during their time together with the Los Angeles Lakers and after that. They led the purple and gold to the NBA championship in three straight seasons before their differences split them. Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004, while Kobe inherited a struggling Lakers team.
Everything changes over time, even the NBA. 50 years ago, basketball looked a whole lot different than it does now. There were a lot fewer threes, a lot less points, and a much slower game. Over time, players learned how to move faster and get better at hitting shots from...
