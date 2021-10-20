City Council approves takeover agreement, will allow new contractor to finish Alamitos Beach concession stand

The city is officially looking for a new contractor to complete the Alamitos Beach concession stand after the City Council approved the search Tuesday after the previous contractor failed to complete the project.

The project was initially scheduled to be completed by April 2020 but multiple extensions were given to the previous contractor, Klassic Engineering and Construction Inc., before the city ultimately found it in default of the contract on Aug. 17. The council approved a takeover agreement Tuesday that will allow a search for a new contractor to begin.

Construction on the $9 million project started in August 2019 but it is well behind the two other beach concession stands at Granada and Junipero, both of which have completed construction and have food vendors operating.

The city is now leaning on the Klassic’s bonding agency to find a new contractor to finish the job. Last week, Joshua Hickman, a manager in the Public Works business operations bureau, said that a number of things were incomplete with the concession stand, including the electrical system and an elevator that has yet to pass required inspections.

Hickman said the concession is expected to open by next summer, after the new tenant, Gaucho Grill , makes its personalized improvements to the space.

Councilwoman Cindy Allen, who represents the area where the concession stand is being built, said she looks forward to fast completion of the project.

The city is hoping a new contractor can be found in the coming weeks and the project can be completed by early 2022.

