Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Why She & Jason Tartick Won’t Televise Their Wedding

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqF60_0cWXCUIG00
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Find out why former ‘Bachelorette’ star Kaitlyn Bristowe and fiancé Jason Tartick are choosing to say ‘I do’ off screen in this EXCLUSIVE new interview!

As Kaitlyn Bristowe, 35, and fiancé Jason Tartick, 32, prepare for their upcoming walk down the aisle, the couple revealed that they won’t be televising their wedding, despite their familiarity with recording their lives on TV. Speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, the soon-to-be married couple detailed what they’re looking forward to for their wedding and why they’ve chosen to keep things private.

“We don’t want to put our friends and family in that position,” Kaitlyn told HL about televising their nuptials. “It’s one thing for us. We get how TV works, but I don’t ever want to make anybody uncomfortable with being on TV and not have them be themselves! I want everybody so in the moment and being themselves.” The 2020 Dancing With the Stars champion added that “Instagram stories” were certainly on the table, but TV was a definite “no.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sS6sC_0cWXCUIG00
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick arrive at the 45th annual People’s Choice Awards, 2019. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

In terms of other wedding planning details, Kaitlyn revealed they may have a date planned, but are currently waiting to hear back from their chosen venue. Considering the current state of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kaitlyn shared that it’s still “really hard” to book venues right now. “Everything is taken, so I don’t want to jinx it!” she stated. “We have a date that we think, we’ve just got to make sure the venue says yes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfnq4_0cWXCUIG00
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick attend the iHeart Radio Podcast Awards, 2020. (AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

Kaitlyn’s journey to getting engaged to Jason was definitely a whirlwind. As the lead of the 11th season of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn accepted a proposal to her ex-fiancé Shawn Booth. The couple actually lasted a solid three years, but called it quits in November 2018. Following the amicable split, Kaitlyn turned toward another member of Bachelor Nation, entrepreneur and investor Jason Tartick. Jason became a contestant on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette, but was sent home during fantasy suite week. After the season wrapped, Katilyn invited Jason on her Off the Vine podcast in early 2019, finally popping her question: “Are you finally gonna ask me on a date?”

The two began dating seriously thereafter and Jason proposed in their Nashville home in May with a five carat oval diamond ring. Kaitlyn gushed about the proposal at the time: “The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful,” she said. “We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out.”

Los Angeles, CA
