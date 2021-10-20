CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

SUV was stolen in crash that killed 5 teens on Capital Blvd., Raleigh police say

By Hayley Fixler, Michael Prunka
WNCT
WNCT
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLkoe_0cWXBwqh00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The vehicle involved in a crash that killed five teenagers on Capital Boulevard over the weekend had been stolen a month prior, Raleigh police confirmed Tuesday.

The vehicle, a Lexus RX300, was reported stolen on Sept. 12, police said. They did not say who they believed had stolen the car.

The car was traveling inbound at about 80 mph on Capital Boulevard around 6:15 a.m. Sunday, police said. It hit a concrete bridge near Fairview Road.

Police said none of the five teens were wearing seatbelts.

Family members said that 14-year-old Tymeer Dennis was among those killed. He was a freshman at Wake Forest High School.

“My mom had asked me where he was. I had looked on his phone and it said it was at the police station before it died,” said Shakayla McGrady, Tymeer’s sister.

That’s how she knew something was wrong with her big brother.

“It was my closest brother. I couldn’t believe it,” McGrady said.

A vigil was held Sunday . Another is planned for Tuesday evening.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 21

Erica Pettiford Hampton
9d ago

As parents it’s important to know where our children are at all times & know who their friends or associates are.Regardless of their criminal activities they were someone’s child.

Reply
7
Bruce Dud
9d ago

this is all sad. we don't need kids in this world if this is the best they can be raised. 5. 5 kids all didn't know any better than this.

Reply(6)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

High-tech surveillance used to capture Rocky Mount shooting suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new, high-tech video surveillance program is helping fight crime in central North Carolina. The Rocky Mount Police Department’s requested from the city earlier this year for a partnership with FUSUS. The department said in its request, “Oftentimes residents are unwilling to provide information to officers out of fear of retaliatory […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

‘Ricky Bobby’ arrested after wild Oregon crime spree

Alexis Ibarra Gomez was arrested after numerous police agencies and the Clackamas County SWAT unit joined in following a crime spree that included a stolen truck, gunshots at and by a motorist, eluding police, crashing into a detached garage and a change of clothes.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, NC
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Operation Bad Candy results in 36 arrests on various drug, weapons charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 36 people from Craven and other counties during Operation Bad Candy. The operation was a 10-week effort by deputies, led by the office’s Special Investigations Bureau to target street-level drug and gun crimes. Many of the suspects who were arrested resulted […]
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Suv#Capital Blvd#Capital Boulevard#Lexus#Wake Forest High School
WNCT

South Carolina man indicted for 1985 North Carolina murder

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A grand jury in North Carolina has indicted a man who admitted to an innocence panel that he broke into a woman’s house 36 years ago and killed her, adding that the man sent to prison for the crime was nowhere to be seen that night. Darren Leak Johnson, 55, confessed […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding missing person

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public assistance in locating Tyshawn Jiquarius Bryant, age 19. Bryant was last seen on October 27, 2021, at approximately 8:15 am on Riverside Road in Grifton, N.C., and was reported missing on October 28, 2021. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, basketball […]
GRIFTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

The Coastal Report: Police determine shooting threat directed at school in Florida; Housing developments along Crystal Coast waterways spark debate

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporter Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read more in the stories […]
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

WNCT

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy