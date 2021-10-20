CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
402 state transportation workers leaving because of vaccine mandate

By Graham Johnson, KIRO 7 News
 9 days ago
More than 400 state transportation workers are leaving their jobs because of Governor Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, state officials announced Tuesday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said 402 employees left state service because of the mandate.

The largest loss was within Washington State Ferries, which is losing 132 employees. WSDOT describes 121 of those as separations and eleven as retirements.

Facing a crew shortage even before the mandate, WSF began temporarily reducing scheduled sailings on Saturday, removing a boat from nearly every run.

The intent was to provide a more consistent level of service after weeks of unplanned sailing cancelations for the lack of crew.

In the days since the schedule reduction, WSF said it has returned boats to service when enough workers are available.

The three busiest routes, Seattle-Bainbridge Island, Edmonds-Kingston, and Mukilteo-Clinton all returned to two-boat service Tuesday afternoon.

WSF said it added back 35 sailings on Saturday, 61 on Sunday and 40 on Monday.

Earlier Tuesday, delays were particularly bad on the Mukilteo-Clinton run, where the smaller of two boats was running, also due in part to staffing problems.

Some passengers were expecting wait times of nearly three hours.

draining the taxed
9d ago

The front line first responders/essential worked throughout the pandemic without a vaccine risking life while everyone stayed home getting paid taxpayer welfare. Biden and Pelosi said there would never be a mandate and now the antibodies test is not even an option when big pharma profits are at stake!

Christian Corvair Ianuzzi
9d ago

Does it matter to anyone that all of these people were the ones that kept the world up and running for us when we needed them. Most weren’t compensated for the risks they went through and now they need us to do something to save their lives. Its not like the government manages money wisely at all, put these people to work fixing the homeless problem in Washington state. They can’t produce any worse results than whoever is getting the billions of dollars to fix it now. Shame on us if we don’t help these people we used to keep us alive while we hid in our houses

Roy Oomen
9d ago

Inslee on a roll . I have a feeling that many won't respond to any emergencies at his home . This is just managed very poorly all around . I get they are after vaccination and I'm a proponent but it's not the right way to do it

