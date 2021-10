Kim Seon Ho’s agency SALT Entertainment disclosed the details of their exclusive contract with the actor to shut down rumors. Kim Seon Ho was recently involved in a controversy after his ex-girlfriend uploaded an anonymous post stating that her actor ex-boyfriend had manipulated her into getting an abortion under false pretenses, treated her badly once she had gotten the abortion, badmouthed his co-workers, and more. While he was initially not mentioned by his name in the post, Kim Seon Ho admitted that he was the actor mentioned in the post and released an official apology.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO